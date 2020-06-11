SPOKANE, Wash. - A number of elected Spokane leaders have issued a statement strongly opposing the presence of armed individuals during protests in downtown Spokane.
The statement, which is signed by a number of officials including Mayor Nadine Woodward, City Council President Breean Beggs and Senator Andy Billing, reads as follows:
We, as elected leaders from the Spokane community, declare that we oppose the presence of armed vigilantes’ roaming the streets of our city.
The past two weekends, during and after protests in downtown Spokane sparked by the murder of George Floyd and others, armed vigilantes were observed individually and in groups around downtown Spokane. Their presence did not contribute positively in any way to the protests. In fact, their presence made the situation more tense and our city more dangerous for all involved.
"We strongly condemn the presence of armed vigilantes and find their actions contrary to the values of our community. The tactics used to intimidate and put fear in the citizenry, businesses and people peacefully protesting against personal and systematic racism and promoting justice have no place in our City.
Signed by,
Senator Andy Billig
Representative Timm Ormsby
Representative Marcus Riccelli
Mayor Nadine Woodward
Council President Breean Beggs
Council member Candace Mumm
Council member Karen Stratton
Council member Lori Kinnear
Council member Kate Burke
Council member Michael Cathcart
Council member Betsy Wilkerson
County Auditor Vicky Dalton
School board member Nikki Lockwood
School board member Jenny Slagle
School board member Kevin Morrison
School board member Mike Wiser"
