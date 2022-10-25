SPOKANE, Wash. - Kids from elementary schools across Spokane participated in an All City Meet on Saturday.
The event capped off the elementary school cross country season, which was organized by Active4Youth, a nonprofit that helps kids get active in the Spokane area.
Active4Youth worked with Spokane Public Schools, the Central Valley School District, the West Valley School district and the Spokane International Academy to run cross county seasons for each district.
The Spokane Valley school districts will hold their own season-ending cross country meet on Oct. 26 at Ridgeline High School.
You can find a list of the results from the Spokane meet by clicking here.