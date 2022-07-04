SPOKANE, Wash. - A rafter needed rescuing Monday afternoon when they lost control of their raft and fell off of it in the Spokane River.
Spokane emergency crews responded to a water rescue call just after noon after a person was reportedly trapped underneath the Sandifur Bridge.
According to fire crews, the raft had flipped and become stuck on the central pillar of the bridge.
There were two people aboard, one made it to land safely and the other climbed onto the pillar.
Crews were able to get the second boater to shore by using one of their boats as a platform against the current.
No injuries were reported.