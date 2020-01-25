Saturday's rainy weather didn't stop veterans from heading to the West Central Community Center for the Spokane Veteran Stand Down.
Marine Corps veteran and event volunteer Dave Lucas said the goal of the event is to help veterans find a way to build a better life.
"It's a great opportunity to really connect with our veterans, some who might be struggling, some who might not be, but again an opportunity really for veterans to connect with resources," Lucas said.
Those resources were provided by community organizations. Their contributions included hot meals, hair cuts, job opportunities, information about counseling opportunities and much more.
Point in Time Count volunteer Cindy Wendle said such events also play a part in helping the city understand homelessness in the community.
"This is a big event for them to come and I think... the biggest draw is the camaraderie," Wendle said. "They get to be with each other, but for us trying to get the numbers for the homeless, this gives us the opportunity to talk to everybody we can."
She said the yearly PIT Count keeps track of how many sheltered and unsheltered homeless people were in Spokane on one night in January. Volunteers say many people fighting homelessness weren't in shelters on the selected night, so they attend community events and survey the people there to get as complete of a picture as possible.
Homeless veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves Michelle Power said events like this give her hope she can have a better life.
"This is like, raising people's morale through the roof right now," Power said. "I know it's doing it for me. It's a kind gesture, we appreciate it."
A list of resources for people battling homelessness is available here.
