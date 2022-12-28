SPOKANE, Wash. - People nationwide have felt the impacts of Southwest Airlines canceling thousands of flights over the last several days, scrambling to patch together travel plans to get home after the holidays or to try and save their vacations.
Amy Barragan, her husband and their two boys are among them.
"It's kind of surreal, I can't believe we just did all of that," Amy said. "Looking back at the news right now, we were thinking 'dude that was us!'"
The Barragans boarded their flight home to Spokane after their week-long vacation in San Diego, but soon they heard a dreaded message from their flight crew.
"They say, 'I'm so sorry, this flight has been canceled,'" Amy said.
They joined the hundreds of other travelers stranded at San Diego International Airport and prepared to spend the night at a hotel.
When the family went to grab their luggage, they saw bags as far as the eye could see.
"It's piles, and nothing is organized," Amy said. "Everyone is just wandering around trying to find their bags."
In fact, her husband and 10-year-old son Levi jumped in and started helping the exhausted workers try to sort out the endless stream of bags.
"Then two other people joined us, and then by the time we were done we had 50 people taking stuff off the carousel," Levi said. "It was really cool how people stepped up and helped out."
"Southwest as a whole messed up, but the people were working so hard and they were exhausted, trying their best to answer questions. God bless those customer service agents who have to deal with all of us," Amy said.
At that point the Barragans looked for tickets on other airlines, only to find prices in the thousands of dollars and limited availability.
"So, we rented a car and we drove, and drove, and drove and drove," Amy said.
They drove 23 hours over two days, before finally arriving back home late Tuesday night.
"For me it kind of felt like an adventure, like my parents made it the best they could," Levi said. "It was actually kind of fun, but kind of a disappointment."
Amy said she spent most of Tuesday writing an email to see if they can get reimbursed and get their bags back, because she–like so many others across the country–hasn't been able to get through on Southwest's customer service phone line.
"We were able to rent a car and drive 23 hours, [but] there are people who can't do that, and can't afford to get a hotel," Amy said. "They don't know where to go. There's no guarantee they're going to get out of there, so our heart goes out to them."
Amy said it's not the end of the world to the family if they don't get their luggage returned–they're just grateful to be back home.