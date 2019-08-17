SPOKANE, Wash.- ALS, it's a terrible and incurable disease that causes people to lose their ability to speak, walk, swallow, or even breathe. A Spokane man, who was diagnosed last year in his early 30's, says rather than let it take control of his life, his family decided to fight it and build a life around it.
Near Broadway Ave, the outside might look like an average house, until you see the blue prints, and meet the family that's getting ready to move in. This home, is being specifically designed for Dan, Ashley, and Remi Marlow. They're a family who's stronger than most, and fighting a battle the only way they know how, together.
"We got the diagnosis in April, and we knew we were going to fight, and that's what this home is about," Dan Marlow said.
Every room, doorframe and utility is designed around Dan's needs, because his ALS is progressing quickly. A disease that, a little over a year ago, the family says they didn't know much about.
"All I really knew was the ice bucket challenge," Ashley Marlow, Dan's wife, said.
The Marlow's describe this disease as a mystery, but not something they can't handle.
"I'm the same person I've always been, but trapped in this body," Dan Marlow said.
With help from Dan’s father, Jeff Marlow, and an enormous amount of donations from the community, the house should be ready in a few months. But even with a strong foundation, Dan says nothing is stronger than his wife, Ashley, and the couple has a message for any other families going through what they are.
"You can live with ALS. It might not be easy, but you can do it, and life can be awesome," Dan Marlow said.
The family is having an ALS fundraiser Thursday, August 29 at Whistle Punk Brewing. For every beer sold, one dollar goes towards the Marlow family’s home and medical bills.
The Marlow's wanted to give a special thanks to the following companies, who have donated or discounted supplies for their new home: Knight Construction and Supply, Ziggy's Home Improvement, ProSource Wholesale, Stoneway Roofing Supply, Central Pre-Mix Concrete Company, AJ's Concrete Pumping, Cooks Forms, Ferguson, Trust LLC, M&L Supply Company, Mackin & Little, Northside Builders, Oz Construction, Tilting Excavation, Maas Electric, Modern Electric, Capells, Garco Construction and Wayne Dalton.