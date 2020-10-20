SPOKANE, Wash., - A Spokane family is frustrated by what they see as a revolving door that allows criminals to terrorize area residents over and over again.
Michael Moore normally sees animals when he checks his home security camera each morning. On September 22, he realized an unwelcome visitor had paid him a visit the night before.
"Having somebody for an hour and a half pressed against your windows...looking for a way in is enormously violating," Moore said. "It shatters everything you think you should have when you're in your home."
That sense of security was shattered even more when he realized that man was convicted felon Dennis Sprayberry, who has a lengthy criminal record including charges of assault and robbery.
That leaves him with a question: how does a person who has a criminal record that spans many years get to walk freely on the streets of Spokane?
"It's an issue of justice and fairness and security for folks," Moore said.
Spokane Police Department sergeant Terry Preuninger said he understands Moore's frustrations because it's not an uncommon issue.
"I don't think you're going to find a police officer who works the street that has not arrested somebody, taken them to jail, in some cases for pretty serious crimes, booked them, and while that officer is on their shift still finishing that paperwork that person is released," Preuninger said.
He said it's also not an issue with an easy answer or fix. He continued on to say it has a lot to do with systems police can't control, including the courts, the Department of Corrections, and politics. He said what Spokane area families can do is exactly what Moore did: take steps to protect the home and family, install cameras, report information about suspicious activity to Crime Check and actively partner with the community to keep each other safe.
"You cannot rely completely on the system to protect you. Those of us who work inside the system are well aware of that," Preuninger said. "We do our best and we're going to do what we can to help, but you can't rely completely on the system to solve all of your problems, especially regarding crime."
If you observe suspicious activity around your home, SPD asks that you call crime check at 509-456-2233.
