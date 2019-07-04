Spokane Family Issues Warning After House Catches Fire

SPOKANE, WASH. On Sunday, June 23 Lily Couch and her husband Paul Wiltse started a load of laundry. Their daughters were at their grandparent's house. So they left to run some errands.
But then the phone calls started to come in, so they rushed home "We pulled up there was smoke pouring out of the chimney and then open the door to a fire," said Paul Wiltse.
Their biggest concern was their cat named Ralph. Paul and Lily had him for nearly seven years, but the heat from the flames and the smoke were so intense, they couldn't go inside to save him.
The window in their living room blew out that's how much pressure was inside their burning house. Unfortunately, Ralph died in the fire. All of their belongings from toys to clothes were also lost or heavily damaged.
Paul and Lily believe the fire started with the dryer "We just changed our dryer lint not too long ago. We always changed out the tray. I didn't think anything of it. Yeah it was a shock," said Lily Couch.
Paul and Lily have a message to anyone who leaves their house or apartment while doing laundry "Definitely don't leave your dryer on when you're not home or if you go to bed at night. Definitely have that be something that you watch over don't take your eyes off of it."
The Spokane Fire Department is currently investigating this fire. Paul and Lily have set up a gofundme page to help with recovery.