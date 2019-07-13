Spokane family keeps daughter’s legacy alive with pet food drive, but they are under their collection goal

After 14-year-old Rory Fees took her own life in 2015, her friends and family have kept Rory’s legacy alive by hosting an annual pet food drive. This year they are under their collection goal of a 4,000 pounds minimum.
As of Friday, they collected just over 2,000 pounds of food. In 2018, they broke SCRAPS' record for the largest donation in history, weighing in at 5,000 pounds.
Before Rory’s passing, she collected pet food for her birthday in place of gifts.
You can donate now until Rory’s birthday, July 14, at four different locations:
- Petco: 2805 E 29th Ave, Spokane, WA 99223
- Country Store next to Costco: 5605 East Sprague Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
- Spokane County Co-Op Extension Office: 222 N Havana, Spokane, W 99202
- Rory’s family residence: 26 E Overbluff Road,
- Spokane, WA 99203
If you can’t make it in person, they also accept mail donations at Rory’s family residence and the Spokane County Co-Op Extension Office.
More information about Rory and the pet food drive can be found on the Rory’s Way Facebook page.