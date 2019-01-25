Spokane family looking for thieves who stole priceless family heirloom in broad daylight

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane family is hoping someone recognizes the men who were caught on camera breaking into their Perry District home in broad daylight.
The thieves made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, electronics and a priceless family heirloom they want back.
"I never though anyone would break into my home, a place where I'm supposed to feel safe," Lisa Wilson said.
On Tuesday morning, Wilson and her 1 and a half year old daughter made a quick trip to the store. Forty five minutes later, when the two got home, Wilson was horrified at what she found.
In the middle of the day someone had kicked in the back door to her home.
"All I could think was 'get out, get out,'" she said.
Terrified, Wilson and her daughter quickly left and called 911.
After reporting the burglary to police, Wilson checked surveillance video around her home and suddenly, the break in became even more frightening.
"Looking at the footage, I could see one man walking out the front door as I pull in the driveway, at the same time another man is walking out the back door," Wilson said.
The mother said she's incredibly lucky she missed the men who had been in her home, but just by moments.
"I'm so grateful no one was hurt, things can be replaced. I'm just so glad no one was here."
Fortunately the surveillance cameras were able to get a good, clear look at the burglars. But they were able to get away with between $20,000 and $30,000 worth of valuables, and one item that is priceless.
"My engagement ring, a vintage 1920s European cut ring," Wilson said.
Unable to sleep now, Wilson said the worst thing about all of this is the loss of the sense of security her family once had.
Anyone who has any information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233