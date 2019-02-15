Spokane family pleads for contest votes to win bike for special needs son

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The small pleasures in life are the big ones for one Spokane mother. Her 20-year-old son was diagnosed with an incredibly rare condition that forces him to fight for his life every single day.
"He's in so much pain sometimes," his mother Debi Parker said. "It's the hardest thing. I just want to help him."
Debi says her son was diagnosed with a rare illness called ATR-X. His older brother Dominic had the same thing. It eventually killed him.
"Nathanial was just eight months old (when his brother passed,)" Debi said.
Each day is a struggle. Debi is contantly in a state of worry. She does everything she can to keep Nathanial, whom she often calls "Nate the Great," comfortable.
"He is the most beautiful person I've ever met in my life," she said. "I can't believe he's my son. He's my heart. My warrior."
Through tears, she told KHQ all she wants is to see her son happy.
"You've never been loved until you've been loved by Nathanial," she said.
Debi says Nathanial loves being outside. The family has always dreamed of taking him on a bicycle ride, but the bicycles that would work for him are way out of their price range.
"Insurance won't cover it," she said. "They are thousands, yes thousands of dollars."
So when the family heard that one of the bicycles they had been dreaming of for years was being given away in a contest, they were in shock. Nathanial quickly got the 50 votes needed to even quality.
Here's what his sister wrote on Nathanial's page in the contest:
"We can’t afford to buy Nathaniel a bike, these special needs bikes are very expensive.
He deserves to be able to go out & have something special to do just like every other little boy or girl.
It’s a dream of ours to be able to go on bike rides & give him this social ability in a way.
It’s a very rare terminal illness what my brother has.
He can’t walk or talk so it’s very limited to the things he can do in the outside world.
This bike would give him a better quality of life."
The contest is called the "Great Bike Giveaway." It's simple, whoever gets the most votes by February 27th, wins. Right now, Nathanial isn't even in the top five.
"That's why my daughter contacted (Hayley,)" Debi said. "We just need her. We need some help."
Voting can be done right here: www.greatbikegiveaway.com/NathanielParker
The process is quick for you, but potentially life changing for someone in need.
"We just need votes," Debi said. "I know there's an option on there to make donations, on that page, but we don't need that. All we need is votes."
The family says they will be eternally grateful for anyone willing