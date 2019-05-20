AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- Authorities are still looking for clues after a fatal hit and run in Airway Heights on Thursday night, as the family mourns the loss of a loved one.
For Melissa Davis and her brother Nathan Lawless they got the phone call last Thursday that no family ever wants to get.
Their brother 39-year-old Jackson Lawless had been hit and killed crossing the street.
"It's a tragic end to really somebody who was young and had a lot of life ahead of them. And our family would like closure," Jackson's youngest brother Nathan told KHQ Local News.
It happened at the Sprague and Hayford intersection in Airway Heights near the Northern Quest Casino and Resort.
A place where Jackson often hung out.
"It was kind of a social thing. He would run into friends and check in with them and see how they were doing, and you know he liked the slot machines," said Nathan.
Melissa and Nathan say their brother loved being with his family and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
According Jackson was interested in the arts, politics, and medical science, "He was into a lot of stuff and a very special person that touched everybody in his life," described Nathan.
Deputies say Jackson was trying to walk across Hayford when a southbound driver crashed right into him. The driver stopped but then drove off, leaving Jackson for dead in the road.
Now, deputies are searching for witnesses who might at least be able to give them an idea of what kind of car they're looking for.
The Lawless family says they just want justice and to be able to pay their final respects to a brother, friend, and son who was taken too soon.
They also have a message to the driver who didn't stick around.
"Just think of where your family would be if something like that happened and you know you'd want someone to come forward and do the right thing and bring closure to a grieving family. Help do the right thing," said Nathan Lawless.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page. If you'd like to donate click here.