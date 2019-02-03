Spokane family shaken after bullet shoots through their bathroom mirror

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family was in the comfort of their own home when a scary situation happened too close for comfort.

Mother of three, Krystin Berry said a bullet shot through their home, about a foot away from hitting one of her children.

It happened at the Copper Hill Apartments on the South Hill. Berry said. Everyone had just gone to sleep, after a birthday celebration and a late night.

"I was having a little sleepover for my daughter, her birthday was on the 29th and we had some friends over," Berry said. "Everybody stayed up a little late, we had ice cream. Everybody passed out probably around 1:00 or so."

But in the early morning hours, after everyone was asleep, the unthinkable happened.

One of the children woke Berry and said she thought a bullet came through the bathroom.

"I was like, 'What?'" Berry said.

A shot in the dark had come right through their bathroom mirror. Berry said they'd even been able to see through the hole and into the adjacent apartment.

Luckily nobody was hurt, and Berry said luck was truly on her family's side. A foot forward and her middle child would have been hit, a foot to the side and her youngest would have been hit. If the bullet had come straight through instead of ricocheting, it would have hit Berry's sister.

Berry said she's thankful everyone is safe and genuinely thinks it was an accident, but with this happening in the comfort of her own home, she's wondering just how comfortable she can be.

"My husband's a gun owner, I'm a gun owner - the only way I see that happening is one of those mirror pictures where you wanted to look cool and it ends up discharging. It does make me worry. I have three kids living in this house. If it was an accident then, what else can happen?" she said.

Spokane Police say they're investigating. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.