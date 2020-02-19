SPOKANE, Wash. - A family from the Spokane area will be the subject of an upcoming episode of Lifetime's "Supernanny" airing this week.
A spokesperson from Warner Bros told KHQ the Tobeck-Lawrence family will be featured on the episode airing Friday, Feb. 21, on Lifetime.
"When Crystal Tobeck and Jeff Lawrence met, they doubled their family and got a second chance at love," an episode description reads. "But the honeymoon was soon over as rebellious children clashed with controlling parents, leaving everything in chaos. Can Supernanny help this family blend in more love and harmony?"
A preview of the episode from Season 8 is available on Lifetime's website.
Supernanny is hosted by child-rearing expert Jo Frost.
More info on Supernanny:
Drawing on 30 years of professional experience, Jo is back to help stressed-out parents tackle social and behavioral challenges as well as new issues faced by modern-day families. With a recipe of honest, direct and nurturing support, Jo offers real-life solutions to parents — uplifting families with advice, techniques, and tips to iron out the chaos in their lives, helping families evolve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.