SPOKANE, Wash. — Lucille Keogh said when her husband passed away, she believed laying him to rest in a mausoleum was the best option. However, when his niche was broken into, and sentimental items were stolen she called it a second loss.
Keogh said the theft was hard to overcome and felt personal "it's a violation of your whole being, and to have somebody do that is something very hard to deal with."
However, for Keogh, it's not the value of the stolen items. It's the meaning behind them.
"The things that were taken or were gone from it aren't of great monetary value. There much more sentimental value things that cannot be replaced," said Keogh.
Sgt. Brian Eckersley with the Spokane Police Department called this a "crime of opportunity" and said that this impacted him more than other theft cases he has worked on.
"A lot of times we can't; stuff gets sold off, it gets pawned, it gets destroyed in other ways. This hit a little closer to home; I'm sure it does for a lot of people. Again, it wasn't the value, it was what it meant to Lucile," Eckersley said.
Police did make an arrest. As NonStop Local reported, Patrick Brown was caught three miles from the mausoleum. Before he was found, Brown was tossing the stolen items left and right, making it tough to recover them.
Brown has since pleaded guilty to this theft and is heading to prison, according to Sgt. Eckersley, Brown has been in trouble before but says that this time he did show remorse.
"Mr. Brown was completely honest and very apologetic both here and the other burglaries he had been involved in.," Eckersley said.
Most of the items have not been recovered. If you do recognize any of the items here. Police have asked you to contact Crime Check.