SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department says it responded to its first fatal fire of 2019 Tuesday afternoon, as a 27-year-old man was killed in a duplex home fire.
SFD was dispatched around 4 p.m. Tuesday to the house on the 6300 block of N. Lee St. after a family member checking on their relative heard a "hissing" coming from the home and suspected a gas leak.
Fire crews responded and requested additional units to determine if atmospheric conditions or a gas leak posed any immediate risk to nearby homes, but it was determined that the "hissing" sound was an open faucet.
An investigation revealed an overnight fire started accidentally from discarded smoking materials. The man had apparently awoken during the night and attempted to extinguish a well-involved couch fire. The running faucet was used as the victim ran back and forth with a pot of water attempting to put out the fire.
"Unfortunately, the victim was overcome by smoke and was found deceased in the kitchen," a release from SFD said. "A dog and cat were also found dead in the home."
SFD says there were no working smoke detectors in the unit of the duplex, and the adjoining unit was unaware of the fire.
A neighbor had reported hearing some rustling just before midnight. The couch produced thick black smoke, but the fire didn't extend beyond the couch. SFD says the fire ran out of air and became vent-limited, making conditions inside the home go unnoticed by neighbors or any passerby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.