SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish a garage fire threatening nearby apartments in the Browne's Addition area Sunday morning.
According to SFD, units were dispatched to a structure fire at 2027 W. Riverside Ave. around 7:30 a.m., after dispatchers received a call stating the garage fire was threatening to extend to nearby apartments.
Crews first on scene arrived within two minutes of dispatch, and observed fire on the exterior and in the attic space of a two-story detached garage with a second floor living space. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and kept it from significantly progressing to the living space or to the nearby apartments.
The garage sustained fire damage to the exterior siding and attic space along with significant smoke damage throughout the living space and garage. Crews stuck around for several hours to search for possible hidden fire, ensure extinguishment and establish a cause.
A special investigation unit determined the cause to be discarded smoking materials and accidental. SFD says the total value of the building is estimated at $50,000 with damage to the structure and contents approximated at $20,000.
There were no reported injuries during this incident.
