SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department rescue crews went through what they called "likely the most technical and challenging event faced by the team this year" in providing life-saving measures for a victim of an apparent fall after he ended up in the river near the Post Street Bridge.
Around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, a passerby near the bridge reported hearing a man screaming for help, and spotted him on the edge of the Spokane River about 80 feet below. SFD says the man was in a complicated location at the bottom of a sheer cliff between the upper falls and lower falls of the river.
A technical rescue team arrived and used spotlights to locate the man, who had been in the river and was suffering from hypothermia and assumed trauma from a fall. Crews provided blankets and gear for warmth as they set up for a the rescue.
Two firefighters were lowered on ropes from above to the man, who secured him with a rescue harness and personal flotation device before performing life-saving medical procedures. They then began readying him for a mechanical accent.
Fire crews used a tillered aerial ladder to mechanically lift the victim and the team 80 feet to the bridge surface.
SFD Paramedics attended to the man once he was safely on the bridge and transported him to definitive care at a local trauma center.
"The rescue was likely the most technical and challenging event faced by the team this year, and undoubtedly saved the victim's life," SFD said in a press release.
