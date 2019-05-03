The Spokane Fire Department says a detached shed in the East Central Spokane area was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning.
Around 1:40 a.m., SFD crews responded to the 2300 block of E. Pacific Ave. on the report of a detached shed fire. Upon arrival, crews found visible smoke and flames along with downed power lines along with a detached garage adjacent to the shed with direct flame impingement.
Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes of arriving, preventing it from spreading to the garage, but the shed was a total loss. Crews said there was no one in the garage following a search.
A total of 21 firefighters responded to the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.