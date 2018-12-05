Spokane Fire crews responded to a building fire that resulted in the total loss of an RV Wednesday morning.
At around 8 a.m., SFD arrived at the 1900 block of W. Grave Ave. for a reported building fire, where crews discovered an RV behind the residence fully engulfed in fire.
Firefighters extinguished the fire within a few minutes and kept it from spreading to an adjacent garage. Residents said there was a person living inside the RV, but fire crews found it to be unoccupied at the time. It was later found that the RV tenant wasn't in the area at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported, but the RV was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but early signs point to an unattended space heater as the possible cause.
SFD urges citizens to be extremely cautious with the use of space heaters, especially during the cold season where they can be in use for extended periods of time. Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed. Candles and other sources of ignition should never be left unattended either.
Other important fire safety tips from SFD to remember include:
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.
- Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
- Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
- Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
- Have furnaces and hot water heater professionally checked every year.
- Install smoke alarms inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement.
- Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.