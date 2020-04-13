SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department and Spokane Valley Fire Department are each reporting an increase in calls regarding possible illegal burning.
“Over the last six weeks, we’ve logged over 70 complaints from individuals being affected by smoke,” stated Julie Oliver, executive director for Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency. “Breathing smoke affects the respiratory system and is especially harmful to sensitive populations including youth, seniors, and those with underlying heart and respiratory conditions."
Like the Clean Air Agency, local fire departments have experienced increased call volume.
“With the increase of smoke in the air, those with existing lung and heart complications are put at further risk, especially those suffering from symptoms of the virus," said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal, Greg Rogers. “Not only does it hurt people with underlying conditions, but also first responders. It is critical that we not elevate the risk for anyone who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and local air quality is imperative given the nature of what we are experiencing.”
SFD & SVFD say while warmer spring weather and social distancing efforts have residents outside doing yard work and spring cleaning, they want to remind these residents that burning of garbage, construction material and the use of burn barrels are prohibited in this region. Burning outdoors, including yard debris, is not allowed in most areas of Spokane County.
Recreational fires are allowed at this time. Outdoor burning regulations/requirements can be viewed here: https://www.spokanecleanair.org/burning
The departments remind citizens that recreational fires that get out of control are a common cause of human-caused wildfires. You can be held financially responsible for costs of FD response and any property damaged causes.
SFD Chief Brian Schaeffer says their department has responded to over 35 incidents of occupants burning yard waste, garbage or construction material since Jan. 1, 2020.
“Year round it is illegal to burn yard waste, construction materials and household debris," Schaeffer said. "These items release particles into the air that are hazardous to breathe. In the midst of this respiratory health crisis be mindful of your recreational fire safety.”
Fire departments and first responders say they are working diligently to protect their health so they can protect their community, asking citizens to consider voluntarily limiting wood burning indoors and outdoors.
If you are following burning regulations, fire departments ask you to "Be Fire Smart," with these tips:
- Use clean, dry firewood or manufactured logs,
- Burn 25’ away from any structure, like a house, garage, or fence,
- Have an extinguisher or charged water hose nearby,
- Stay near the fire,
- Keep any fire small; no larger than 3’ wide and 2’ tall, and
- Put out the fire completely!
