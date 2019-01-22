As federal employees continue to wait for their first paycheck of 2019, some workers are turning to a local food bank for help.

Employees from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Department of Fish and Wildlife attended Second Harvest's Mobile Markets event on Tuesday.

"This is my first time in a food bank line," Megan Kosterman, who works for the Department of Fish and Wildlife in Spokane, said.

During Second Harvest's Mobile Market events, a refrigerated truck is filled with food (fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, bread, etc.), then taken to a high-need neighborhood of community.