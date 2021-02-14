SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is recovering after Spokane Fire crews rescued them from a back room during an early morning house fire on the 1800 block of West Gardner Ave.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, the person who was rescued from the home was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. A firefighter was also injured while fighting the fire after falling from a ladder, but they were treated at the hospital and released.
Witnesses say they saw flames coming from the front of the home and heard at least one explosion. When fire crews arrived, the fire was so hot that it had partially damaged the side of surrounding homes.
A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by a heater that had been left turned on inside the home. The cost of damages is estimated to be around $200,000.
The Spokane Fire Department wants to remind everyone that fires caused by heating equipment are preventable by making sure your heating equipment is in good working order and monitored carefully.
Here are some tips to keep yourself and your home safe and warm:
- Heating equipment and chimneys should be cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from all heating equipment, including furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, and space heaters
- Always use the right kind of fuel, as specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters
- Create a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters
- Make sure space heaters are in good working order and used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed
- All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning
- Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are located throughout the home.
