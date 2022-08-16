FIRE

SPOKANE, Wash. - A home on Nebraska and Lidgerwood went up in flames Tuesday. Crews are on the scene working to mitigate the damage. 

The home is across the street from Lidgerwood Elementary and Holy Family Hospital. Smoke is visible from around the area. 

KHQ is on the scene. Check back for updates.  

