SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire says that the fire is believed to have started on the deck of the home before moving into the interior and attic.
They also said one person was home at the time but was evacuated and no one is hurt.
Investigators are on their way to determine was caused the fire.
Last Updated: May 24 at 1:00 p.m.
Spokane fire crews are at a house fire on the 2000 block of E. 61st Avenue.
Initial reports from the scene say the occupants of the home were not inside when the fire started. The home looks to be badly damaged.
Crews are still working to find out what started the fire.
KHQ is on the scene