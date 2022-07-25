SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Fire crews rushed to put out a downtown apartment fire Monday morning.
According to Spokane Fire, around 5 A.M. the fire started at the Red Lion apartments near Main and Division. The people living in the apartment made it out safely and fire crews were able to get the fire out quickly.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RIGHT NOW: I’m on the corner of Division & Main in downtown Spokane where a fire broke out on the second floor of the Red Lion Apartments. Currently the fire is out - Division is closed from Sprague to Main but is expected to open soon: pic.twitter.com/7YyXEULR5b— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) July 25, 2022