Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to over 100 degrees. Overnight temperatures will have a harder time cooling off the longer the heatwave lasts. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will climb near 100 on Monday then into the lower 100s through the week. Overnight lows will become increasingly warmer making it challenging for structures without air condition to cool off each night.