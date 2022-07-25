Spokane Fire rushed to put out an apartment fire near Main and Division in Spokane 

SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Fire crews rushed to put out a downtown apartment fire Monday morning. 

According to Spokane Fire, around 5 A.M. the fire started at the Red Lion apartments near Main and Division. The people living in the apartment made it out safely and fire crews were able to get the fire out quickly. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

