SPOKANE, Wash. - Kids of Spokane out enjoying the sun today might be in for a treat—if they're practicing safe bike riding, that is!
Today is National Ice Cream Day, and it's perfect weather to enjoy it. If you're 16 or younger and looking for a free sweet treat, Spokane Fire Department (SFD) might have you covered.
So long as you you cover your head with a helmet, that is.
SFD is promoting bike safety today by offering free McDonald's ice cream cones to random kids they see riding with a helmet today, so it's the perfect time to buckle one on and get out to enjoy the sun.
While Washington state has no law requiring bike helmets, the City of Spokane does. However, it is rarely enforced, and riders of Lime and rideshare scooters are exempt.
However, the Federal Highway Administration states helmets mitigate 85-88 percent of serious head and brain injuries and are the single most effective way to reduce serious injury and death in cycling accidents. In more than 70% of all fatal cycling accidents, the rider was not wearing a helmet.
Despite this, only 18% of cyclists nationwide wear a helmet.
These are grim statistics, which makes it all the more important for riders to start wearing a helmet young. And there's never been a better incentive than free ice cream!
So if you're out there on a scooter or bike, buckle on those helmets! A fire truck may just drive by and make your day a little sweeter.