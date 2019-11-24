SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department firefighters responded to a call about smoke in the laundry room of the Spokane County Juvenile Court Building at 902 N. Adams Street Sunday afternoon.
According to the Battalion Chief on scene, someone called 911 after seeing the smoke.
When crews arrived, they searched the building, but were not able to find any flames in the building. Five engines, including a ladder, responded to the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
