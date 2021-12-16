SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the National Fire Protection Association between 2015 and 2019 fire departments across the country responded to 160 Christmas tree fires each year. On average each year those fires resulted in 2 deaths, 12 injuries, and $10 million dollars' worth of property damage.
That’s why the Fire and Life Safety Educators of the Inland Empire Fire Chiefs Association held a tree fire demonstration. But trees are not the only fire hazard during the holiday season.
“One third of all house fires that are started by holiday decorations are due to candles and the misuse of candles,” said Jared Harms, Deputy Chief Fire Marshal for Spokane County Fire District 4.
It’s important to be sure that candles are kept out of the reach of children and pets, and make sure candles are blown out before you go to bed. But in the event, there is a fire in your home, remember, smoke detectors save lives.
“A smoke alarm is going to alert you to that fire or smoke quickly,” said Caroline Kusher, the Community Risk Reduction Specialist with the Spokane Valley Fire Department. “But you need to have them installed and they need to be working.”
That means testing smoke detectors and Carbon Monoxide alarms once a month, changing the batteries once a year, and if they are 10 years old, it’s time for new ones. Of course, it is also recommended that you and your family have an escape route in the event of a fire. Much like at school, you should practice the escape routes at least twice a year.
But the best thing for everyone is to do your best to avoid having a fire this holiday season. So, make yourself a little check list.
Turn off the stove or oven
Blow out candles before leaving or going to bed
Put the matches and lighters away in a safe place
Properly dispose of smoking material
Regularly water your Christmas tree (at least once a day)
Unplug decorations
Test the smoke alarms
Move everything at least three feet away from heat sources
Fire place
Radiators
Heat vents
Lights