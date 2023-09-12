SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) is hosting its fifth annual Kids Junior Firefighter Academy this Sunday.
SFD, in partnership with SAFE Kids Spokane, the Downtown Spokane Partnership and River Park Square, will allow kids and families to experience what it's like to be a Spokane firefighter. SFD will give a tour and demonstration of a latter truck and fire engine. Attendees will learn hands-on CPR, operate a charged fire hose, take a photo with Sparky the Fire Safety Dog, learn about child passenger safety from SAFE Kids Spokane, and much more.
"Junior Fire Academy is an important way to connect with our community. It gives kids a fun, hands-on experience while allowing us to share essential fire and life safety education with families," said Spokane Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Manager Jamie McIntyre.
Kids of all ages are encouraged to attend this event. It will be held at River Park Square and on Wall Street Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.