SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane Fire Department, SAFE Kids Spokane, the Downtown Spokane Partnership and River Park Square are partnering for the annual Kids Junior Fire Academy.
The Kids Junior Fire Academy is open to “kids” of all ages, and will provide an opportunity for attendees to tour and see demonstrations from a ladder truck and fire engine, learn hands-only CPR, make a fire-themed craft, operate a charged fire hose, take a photo with Sparky the Fire Safety Dog, learn about child passenger safety from SAFE Kids Spokane, talk about Poison Safety with Mr. Yuk and Washington Poison Control and so much more! Kids can collect stamps at each activity and receive a Jr. Firefighter certificate from Chief Brian.
"Junior Fire Academy is an important way for us to connect with our community. It gives kids a fun, hands-on experience while providing us an opportunity to share essential fire and life safety education with families" stated Spokane Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Manager, Jamie McIntyre. "Our Community Risk Reduction programs focus on education and injury prevention for high-risk groups" McIntyre continued.
This free, family event will be held at River Park Square and on Wall Street in downtown Spokane on Sunday, September 11 from Noon until 2 p.m.