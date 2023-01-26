SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) is looking to find 30 new full-time firefighters to its ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. To accomplish that, an open house this Saturday will show new recruits what the job entails.
Travelling east from the Cascades, SFD is the largest department until the Minnesota, according to Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.
"It's exciting," he said. "We're the only heavy rescue team, we're the only hazmat team. We have a very aggressive mindset and really do push what previously was thought possible."
Recent increases in calls to the fire department, upcoming contract changes and lingering staffing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the firefighter hiring spree.
Even with the strong need for more firefighters, Shaffer said the department isn't just hiring anyone.
"The fires are much more dangerous, the expectations are higher than they have been, so we need the best and we’re recruiting for the best," said Schaeffer.
There are several prerequisites to becoming a firefighter, including physical requirements, passing a written test and a minimum age of 19 years. There is no maximum age.
"When I was here there were two guys in my class that were 39 years old that did a great job," said Schaeffer.
To pass the physical test to become a firefighter, recruits have to 35 sit ups in two minutes, 25 pushups in two minutes and run a mile-and-a-half in 12 minutes and 30 seconds. That physical test happens at the start of academy, and there are several other physical challenges new firefighter will face throughout academy.
This Saturday's hiring open house will give potential recruits an opportunity to learn more about what it takes to become a firefighter. There will be people there to talk about the hiring process and give potential hires tips on how to interview. There will also be people who recently went through the fire academy who will share their perspectives on the process.