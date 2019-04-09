The Spokane Fire Department and volunteers from the Greater Inland Northwest American Red Cross, Leadership Spokane and Spokane Gives want to get the word out about about the importance of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.
Volunteers are also installing free smoke alarms and Carbon Monoxide alarms this Saturday in the East Central neighborhood.
According to the American Red Cross, every day, seven people die in home fires, most in homes that lack working smoke alarms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year at least 430 people die in the United States from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
If you would like more information about the program to install a free smoke alarm you can contact the Spokane Fire Department at (509) 625-7049