Update, Feb. 26, 6:10 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department is investigating what started a fire that sent one person to the hospital and left seven people without a home on Wednesday.
Spokane firefighters said they received a call about building fire at Stone and Main in east Spokane around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Residents Ashly Woods and Annette Flinn said they didn't have any time to think. They just had to run.
"I was still in my pajamas and we didn't... wasn't able to grab anything but our animals," Flinn said. "I came out with one shoe," Woods added.
They are two of the seven people who call the building's apartments home. Firefighters said the flames worked their way from the second floor to the attic of the building, and they had to pour many gallons of water through the roof to fight the flames. Woods and Flinn said they were told their basement apartment was filled with five feet of water.
They're still trying to look on the bright side of the situation.
"It's a loss, but there's a lot to be positive about with it. We all have our lives," Woods said.
Firefighters said that while one person was taken to the hospital, all of the residents survived the fire. The Spokane Fire Department said that a cat was hurt, likely from smoke inhalation, but firefighters were able to resuscitate it. The Red Cross is helping displaced residents find new living arrangements, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Several fire crews are on scene of an apartment building fire in East Central Spokane Wednesday morning.
The fire started around 7 a.m. at a four-plex apartment building near the area of Stone & Main. The building was immediately evacuated.
There are at least a dozen fire trucks on scene, with smoke billowing out of the roof and flames visible in the upper trim of the building.
