SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Fire Department is finding new ways to connect with families during COVID. They've recently launched a new webpage to teach young kids about fire safety. It's like a virtual classroom, with icons and avatars for kids to click on.
Jamie McIntyre, with the Spokane Fire Department, says fire fighters really value that one-on-one connection they can have with the community. During COVID, they haven't been able to do that, at least in person.
That's where this website comes into play, it's meant for parents or teachers to walk through with kids ages 3 through 6. Jamie says by three years old, kids can start to retain some of these safety measures, so it's important they're able to identify what certain things or noises look like.
One family who has been using the site says their 4-year-old has already been catching on.
"There's of course stuff like the fire gear, all that fun stuff that the firemen get to do, but the important stuff, like knowing what a smoke detector is, and what it's going to sound like, knowing what fire starters are, not to play with them, and how to identify what's dangerous and not," D.J. Harrison, father, said.