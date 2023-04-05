Lithium-ion batteries play a key role in our everyday life, powering everything from personal electronic devices to e-bikes. However, lithium-ion batteries can cause major fires when handled or stored carelessly.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his department is "really struggling keeping up with this new threat."
So how do these combustions happen? According to Schaeffer, overheating is the underlying cause.
"Thermal runaway where the lithium-ion battery will heat up, and heat up, and heat up eventually causing it to run away," Schaeffer said.
Spontaneous fires caused by lithium-ion batteries have been an issue nationwide, recently with e-bikes in New York City. But what does this mean for Lime e-bikes here in Spokane? Hayden Harvey, Senior Manager of Government Relations at Lime, says they have strict protocols in place to ensure this does not happen.
"We have implemented third-party verified practices about how we handle, how we charge, and how we store lithium-ion batteries," Harvey said.
Hayden also emphasized that the recent e-bike-related fires in New York City have been caused by personal devices requiring lithium-ion batteries.
"Recent events in the news in New York are from privately owned devices, people charging their batteries in apartments, and things like that. In our warehouses, we have the most stringent practices and procedures in place to minimize any type of adverse event."
Although lithium-ion batteries have become one of the most convenient ways to power our products, safety is critical. David Bennet, Communications Manager for the Solid Waste Program, says lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of properly and not thrown away in your home garbage.
What’s the best practice? Bennet says to visit 1800recycle.wa.gov or call2recyle.org to find a recycling facility near your home to properly dispose of your batteries.