SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've picked up fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, you might want to think again.
The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) is reminding everyone that all fireworks are illegal in Spokane's city limits–and in most places around the region–in order to protect the community and limit fires and injuries.
"The National Fire Protection Association said in 2020 that there was a 56% increase in fireworks-related injuries nationally," said Jamie McIntyre, SFD's Community Risk Reduction Manager.
She says those numbers haven't been seen locally, in large part because of the fireworks ban that has been in place for more than 30 years.
"Prior to [the ban] we had 9-1-1 calls that were stacked up, so we had more calls for care than we were able to respond to," McIntyre said. "We had to triage what we went to."
While there are still some fireworks-related injuries around the region, "we've seen a significant decrease in fire response, fire risk, property loss, as well as injuries that are treated in area medical facilities," McIntyre said.
McIntyre stressed that all fireworks are illegal in Spokane, even the ones marketed as "safe and sane."
"Nationally what we're seeing is sparklers can be a really big risk," McIntyre said. "They burn at 1200 degrees, and we see a lot of eye and appendage injuries from sparklers, as well as when people get too close to a firework when they ignite."
If you're caught lighting off fireworks in the city of Spokane, McIntyre says you could face a fine worth upwards of $500, but she offered some good news if you have fireworks in your possession.
"If you were unaware of the ordinance and you bought fireworks or you brought them here when you relocated to Spokane, you can take them to the Waste to Energy Facility at no penalty," she said.
At the end of the day though, it's probably best to leave the patriotic pyrotechnics to the professionals, like at Riverfront Park on Tuesday night.
"The venue opens up at 4 p.m., there will be a concert with the Spokane Symphony at 9 p.m. and the fireworks display starts at 10 p.m.," McIntrye said. "People are encouraged to come down and bring chairs, bring snacks and spend time together as a community celebrating this holiday."