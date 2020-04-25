Spokane Fire Department responds to electrical incident at Northtown Mall

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department responded to the Northtown Mall Saturday afternoon for an electrical incident.
According to the Fire Department, crews responded to a call about a possible fire at the mall just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, after staff reported smoke in the basement.
According to the Fire Department, crews arrived to find light smoke and determined that a water pump servicing Blue Zoo had malfunctioned, causing the water level in Blue Zoo to rise and spill over. When the water spilled over, it eventually found its way to the basement and caused an electrical event inside some equipment.
Blue Zoo also reached out to KHQ, saying a power outage at the mall had been responsible for some of the tanks overflowing due to water in the lines.
Personnel from inside the mall were evacuated as fire crews worked on the scene. Firefighters diverted the water from further exacerbating the electrical issue and additional crews worked to remove standing water from the basement.
Avista Utilities crews were also requested and arrived to help with controlling the electrical service and rendering the structure safe.
