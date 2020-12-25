SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire at an automotive repair shop on North Hough Street and East Trent Avenue Friday morning.
SFD said that due to the nature of the location and the fire, it was difficult to maintain. The station said that at one point their hoses were using 2,500 gallons of water per minute to suppress the fire.
The fire was eventually under control within two hours into the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.