Wednesday morning, Spokane Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2900 block of East 16th Avenue.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, the fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the roof.
The passerby attempted to notify the residents by knocking, but no response.
The first fire engine that arrived forced entry, searching for victims in zero-viability conditions. No victims were found.
The fire was quickly put out and is under investigation.
Damage from the fire is estimated to be less than $15,000.
