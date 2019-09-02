SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department and Spokane Valley Fire Department were dispatched to fight a fire that was burning near a home on the 4200 block of East 2nd Ave Sunday morning.
Crews were called to the scene by the Automatic Aid Plan shared between both fire departments. When crews arrived they found a pile of debris burning near the rear of the home.
The fire spread up the exterior of the home, but fire crews were able to put the fire out before it spread inside the home and caused more damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Spokane Fire Department's Special Investigations Unit.