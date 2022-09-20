SPOKANE, Wash. - While there's a lot of back and forth about the future of the Camp Hope in Spokane, one agency is putting its foot down.

Over the last 10 months, the people at Camp Hope have survived the winter and the unforgiving heat this summer, but now the Spokane Fire Department is putting an end to one piece of that, saying the 2,000 foot cooling shelter needs to be taken down by Thursday, September 22nd.
 
Jewels Helping Hands says the fire department sent them a letter, saying if the tent doesn't come down, there will be a daily fine of $536.
When the tent was set up back in July, the City Fire Marshal never issued a permit for it, because the Department of Transportation didn't approve for it to be on their land.
 
The city has been saying it's a fire hazard ever since, but the DOT said they wouldn't enforce the need to close it, because the nearest cooling shelter was more than a mile away.
 
We asked Julie Garcia, with Jewels Helping Hands, how she felt about potential fines if they kept the shelter up, and she sent KHQ a statement, saying "We will continue to work on providing meaningful solutions with all participating services. If they feel it necessary to fine us, so be it."    
 
