SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department released a report showcasing the number of penetrating traumas recorded in Spokane over the last three years.
By definition, penetrating trauma (PT) includes injuries resulting from firearms and sharp objects such as knives and swords. The report specifically highlights PT cases from Jan. 1 to Oct. 14, but also includes data from the past two years for reference.
The report summarizes that PT cases have increased significantly since 2018. In 2018, only 14 firearm incidents were recorded in Spokane compared to the 26 that have been recorded in 2020 so far.
The report also highlights other variables such as fire department response times and time spent on the scene treating victims.
The report said "despite an increase in the number of penetrating trauma, patients are being transported to the Trauma Center more frequently due to the clinical expertise of the Paramedics and EMTs in the Spokane EMS and Trauma System. Data will show that the Fire Department is maintaining comparatively short on scene times and expeditiously transporting the patient to the Trauma Center. The care that is rendered on scene affords the patient the best opportunity for survival from some of the most severe injuries."
This report also shows that males make up roughly 90% of PT cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.