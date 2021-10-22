SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Picture a scenario firefighters see on a regular basis: your home is on fire, you're trapped with nowhere to go and the only way firefighters can get to you is through your front door. But your door is locked and time is running out.
"We know fires double in size every 90 seconds,” said Jay Wilkins Fire District 8's Division Chief of Training. “So the faster we get through the door the faster we can extinguish the fire the faster we can get the victims."
Which is why Wilkins says the district's brand new forcible entry training tool is critical.
"Not every door is locked, but a lot of them are and so the whole principle behind this door is that we would be able to reach a door, breach it quickly, reach a victim quickly, or reach the fire quickly,” Wilkins said.
Take into account many times firefighters respond to fires in the dead of night, these life-saving techniques need to become second nature.
"Middle of the night, dark, tired,” said Jake Hebden Captain at Spokane County Fire District 8. “So we have to be able to train, use the tools on this prop and be able to put that to work when every second counts."
Like a wide receiver running routes over and over again until it becomes muscle memory, but what can't be overshadowed is teamwork.
"It’s key that we train all the same way and use all the same cues as each other so that way when it comes time to put it to use that we are all on the same page,” Hebden said.
The tool that Wilkins said costs roughly 8-thousand dollars will not only train future generations of firefighters, but will make a difference in the community.
"This tool will definitely help save lives in the future,” Hebden said.