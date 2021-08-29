SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire District 9 and the Benevolent Association are raising funds for the family of Cody Traber, the firefighter lost while working a wildfire Thursday.
Anyone wishing to support Traber's family can donate via Paypal or by check.
Here's the link to donate online.
Those who prefer to donate by check should make checks payable to Local 2916 Benevolent Association and include Cody Traber in the memo line.
Checks may either be dropped off at the fire station or mailed to the following address: