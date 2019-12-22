SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Spokane Fire responded to an DUI extrication crash on Driscoll Blvd. in the Audubon area Sunday night.
According to Spokane Police, the driver of the red truck was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and had to be extricated because his foot was stuck.
The crash closed down Driscoll Blvd. for about an hour. No word on whether the driver of the truck was injured.
The suspect was arrested on DUI charges. His identity has not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
