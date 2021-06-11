Spokane Fire praises three community members who pulled woman from burning car

The Spokane Fire Department is crediting three community members for jumping into action and saving the life of a woman trapped in a burning car.
Around 9:00pm on Thursday, Spokane Fire responded to a call for a car fire near the intersection of Hayford Road and Thorpe Road. Firefighters were told that a driver was trapped inside a car that had rolled over, and the engine compartment was on fire.
Bystanders tried to get the woman out of the car, saying she was initially unconscious, then alert but disoriented and combative. Eventually, according to what one passerby told fire crews, they eventually broke the windshield and pulled her out. By the time fire crews got on scene, the woman was laying on the road with her rescuers attending to her.
Meanwhile, the car had been fully engulfed in flames, and had started a brush fire nearby. Firefighters put out the flames while medics provided aid to the woman.
One passerby's telling of the events said that he was traveling behind the woman, and when he rounded a corner, saw that her car had left the road and was upside down on an embankment. He pulled over, as did another man and a woman.
The female passerby said the already tense situation turned frantic when the rescuers noticed a baby seat in the back of the car, and the driver was screaming about her baby. Thankfully, there was never a baby in the car.
Spokane Fire wants to thank the passerby's who they say "heroically risked their own safety to get the woman out of the car and to safety." One fire official says that if they hadn't stopped to help, the woman would likely have died.
While they always encourage the community to notify 911 and not put themselves in harm's way during an emergency, in this instance they believe these community members did save a life.