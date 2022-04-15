CHATTAROY, Wash. - A Spokane fire truck flipped onto its side early Friday morning due to snow and ice coating roads throughout the Spokane County.
KHQ is on the scene and we're told it happened just after 5 a.m.
Firefighters said they were traveling north on Highway 395 near Wild Rose Road responding to a slide-off when they tried to slow the vehicle and lost control.
They said the truck slid across the northbound lanes before toppling over.
There were two crewmembers in the vehicle. Both of them are alright but were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.