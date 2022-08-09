SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters were put in danger Monday night after a Molotov cocktail was used to start a fire in a vacant house.
The fire broke out at a structure on the 2900 block of E. Evertt in Hillyard.
Arriving crews entered the house and searched for anyone left inside. The house was boarded up and appeared vacant.
A heavy fire was active in the attic. Firefighters were able to quickly put it out.
No injuries were reported.
The Spokane Fire Special Investigation Unit is looking into the improvised incendiary device used to spark the flames.