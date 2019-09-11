SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 3,000 miles from Ground Zero, a City of Spokane Firefighter, Lieutenant Alex Mickschl, stands tall on a hill in Liberty Park.
He's positioned right next to I-90, waving the American flag throughout the day; he does so with a sense of pride and patriotism.
For 17 years in a row, Mickschl has posted himself right here waving his flag proudly for everyone to see. When 9/11 happened, Mickschl, a military veteran himself, was beginning his career with the Spokane Fire Department.
He couldn't just pick up his gear and head to New York City like he wanted to, but he wanted to show his love and support for his brothers and sisters in the firefighting family.
"I had to come up with some way to honor and memorialize all my brothers that died that day and it kind of turned into a tradition," Mickschl said.
Over the years, Mickschl said the reaction has been the same with people honking their horns and taking pictures, but for him it's a time for reflection.
"I'm here to honor all first responders, all my military brothers and sisters that have been fighting in the wars ever since and I made a promise that I come out here every year until they all come home," Mickschl said.
Mickschl said he hopes people never forget the sacrifices the first responders and the victims made that day.
"I'm out here not for me, I am out here for everybody else," Mickschl said. "That's why I chose this spot liberty park. It means well liberty, and that's what this country is all about, and I wave the flag to remind everybody to come together and unite because together we're stronger."